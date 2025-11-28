Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Shore Capital Reaffirms "House Stock" Rating for Quadrise (LON:QED)

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Quadrise logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed its "house stock" rating on Quadrise (LON:QED) in a research note to investors.
  • Shares traded down 10.0% to GBX 2.70 on Friday with heavy volume of 17,299,371 versus an average of 5,546,803, giving a market capitalization of £54.17 million.
  • Quadrise reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.17) and remains unprofitable (P/E -15.88), with a 12‑month range of GBX 2.34–8.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Quadrise (LON:QED - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Trading Down 10.0%

LON QED traded down GBX 0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,299,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,803. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.66. Quadrise has a twelve month low of GBX 2.34 and a twelve month high of GBX 8.

Quadrise (LON:QED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quadrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 AIM: QED.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quadrise Right Now?

Before you consider Quadrise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quadrise wasn't on the list.

While Quadrise currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
From Traders Agency (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines