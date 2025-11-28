Shore Capital Reaffirms "House Stock" Rating for Quadrise (LON:QED)

Quadrise (LON:QED - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Quadrise alerts: Sign Up

Quadrise Trading Down 10.0%

LON QED traded down GBX 0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,299,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,803. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.66. Quadrise has a twelve month low of GBX 2.34 and a twelve month high of GBX 8.

Quadrise (LON:QED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 AIM: QED.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quadrise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quadrise wasn't on the list.

While Quadrise currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here