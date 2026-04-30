Short Interest in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expands By 17.0%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,284,775 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 16,476,617 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $769,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,942,984.60. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $12,075,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,154.17. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 989,814 shares of company stock valued at $131,576,291 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 25,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,230,616 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,197,332,000 after buying an additional 10,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,009,288 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,371,495,000 after buying an additional 3,210,232 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,017,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,077,537,000 after buying an additional 2,525,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,252,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,804,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Workday from $298.00 to $214.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $210.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.71.

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Workday Stock Up 1.0%

WDAY stock opened at $122.43 on Thursday. Workday has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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