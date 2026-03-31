Short Interest in Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB) Declines By 12.9%

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,175 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 26th total of 75,972 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yuanbao has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yuanbao

Institutional Trading of Yuanbao

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Yuanbao during the second quarter worth $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Yuanbao by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yuanbao by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter.

Yuanbao Price Performance

Shares of Yuanbao stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. Yuanbao has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.00.

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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