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Short Interest in Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB) Declines By 12.9%

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Yuanbao logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Yuanbao fell 12.9% to 66,175 shares as of March 13, implying a short-interest ratio of about 2.0 days and representing roughly 0.1% of shares outstanding.
  • Analysts have an average rating of Hold with a consensus target price of $21.80, including Citigroup's recent "neutral" initiation and downgrades from some firms.
  • Yuanbao shares opened near $17.29, trade below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, and the company has a market cap of about $779M with a P/E of 4.47.
  • Five stocks we like better than Yuanbao.

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,175 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 26th total of 75,972 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yuanbao has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yuanbao

Institutional Trading of Yuanbao

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Yuanbao during the second quarter worth $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Yuanbao by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yuanbao by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter.

Yuanbao Price Performance

Shares of Yuanbao stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. Yuanbao has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.00.

About Yuanbao

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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