Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.1050, with a volume of 1898045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.90.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

