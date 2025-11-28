Free Trial
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • 52-week high: Sibanye Gold hit a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Friday, trading around $13.1050 on roughly 1.9 million shares, up from a prior close of $12.58.
  • Mixed analyst views: The consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $6.90, while individual reports range from Sell to Buy, reflecting divergent analyst opinions.
  • Fundamentals and technicals support the rally: a current ratio of 2.89, debt/equity of 0.96, 50-/200-day moving averages of $11.14 and $8.84, and about 34.9% institutional ownership with recent inflows.
Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.1050, with a volume of 1898045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.90.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

