Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.88. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2,466,096 shares trading hands.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 590.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company's stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sibanye Stillwater, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sibanye Stillwater wasn't on the list.

While Sibanye Stillwater currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here