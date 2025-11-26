Free Trial
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.8% to €227.00 on Wednesday (intraday high €227.85) with about 1,129,454 shares traded versus a prior close of €223.00.
  • The stock has a market cap of $188.5 billion, a PE of 22.76 and PEG of 2.12, with a debt-to-equity of 93.47 and 50‑day/200‑day moving averages at €236.41 and €227.71 respectively.
  • Siemens focuses on automation and digitalization globally and operates through segments including Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers and Siemens Financial Services.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €227.85 and last traded at €227.00. Approximately 1,129,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €223.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of €236.41 and a 200 day moving average of €227.71.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

