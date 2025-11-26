Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Get SIE alerts: Sign Up

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:SIE Get Free Report ) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €227.85 and last traded at €227.00. Approximately 1,129,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €223.00.

The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of €236.41 and a 200 day moving average of €227.71.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

