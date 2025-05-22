Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,081. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$18.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.20.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors' housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

