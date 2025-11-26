Free Trial
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy Hayden Sells 44,850 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Sight Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Jeremy Hayden sold 44,850 shares on November 25 at an average price of $8.08 for proceeds of $362,388, reducing his stake by 14.88% to 256,590 shares, per an SEC filing.
  • Company performance: Shares traded at $8.39 (52-week range $2.03–$8.47) with a $443.6M market cap, but the company reported a ($0.81) EPS last quarter, has negative margins and ROE, and analysts expect about -0.99 EPS for the year.
  • Market sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed with an average "Hold" rating and $5.17 average price target, while institutional investors own roughly 55.5% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Hayden sold 44,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $362,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,247.20. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 263,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,597. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $443.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sight Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sight Sciences Right Now?

Before you consider Sight Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sight Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Sight Sciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

