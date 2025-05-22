Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 482,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,577. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $603.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 36.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,183,675 shares of the company's stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,050,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,576 shares of the company's stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,064 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,387,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

