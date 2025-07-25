SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Get SigmaRoc alerts: Sign Up

SigmaRoc plc ( LON:SRC Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 13606621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.55).

The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26.

In related news, insider Tim Hall acquired 80,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £83,310.52 ($112,536.16). Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company's stock.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

