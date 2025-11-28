SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

SIKA AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 468,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session's volume of 271,481 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $19.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded SIKA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SIKA has an average rating of "Buy".

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

