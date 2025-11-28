Free Trial
SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Unusually high volume: SIKA ADR traded about 468,697 shares on Friday (a 73% increase vs. the prior session) while the stock hovered near $19.67, up roughly 0.6%.
  • Analyst consensus is an average Buy rating (three Strong Buy, two Buy, one Hold, one Sell), with Morgan Stanley reissuing an "overweight" and Rothschild Redb upgrading to "strong-buy."
  • The shares are trading below their short- and long-term averages (50‑day $20.69, 200‑day $23.58), and the company shows a debt-to-equity of 0.90 with a current ratio of 1.66.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

SIKA AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 468,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session's volume of 271,481 shares.The stock last traded at $19.67 and had previously closed at $19.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded SIKA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SIKA has an average rating of "Buy".

SIKA Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SIKA Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

