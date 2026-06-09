Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 36,736 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 36,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $14,804,608.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,483,752. The trade was a 45.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.1%

DELL stock traded down $20.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,440,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,413. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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