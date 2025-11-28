Free Trial
Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Silver Viper Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Silver Viper hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$1.35 and last at C$1.31 (previous close C$1.15) on volume of 475,397 shares, a move that represented about a 13.9% rise.
  • Key metrics: The stock has a market cap of C$86.64 million, a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of C$0.97/C$0.65, a negative P/E of -0.89, and a high beta of 2.88, signaling elevated volatility.
  • Business focus: Silver Viper is a Mexico-focused explorer targeting gold and silver, owning the 35,600‑hectare La Virginia gold‑silver project in Sonora.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 475397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 13.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$86.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.88.

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

