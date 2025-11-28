Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 13.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ( CVE:VIPR Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 475397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$86.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.88.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silver Viper Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silver Viper Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Silver Viper Minerals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here