Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Here's Why

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 1,486,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,854,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $808.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 36,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 228,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,613 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

