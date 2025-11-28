Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 561301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of C$116.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

