Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading Down 7.2% - Should You Sell?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 327,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 521,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.00.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

