Sime Armoyan Buys 300 Shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$114.75 per share, with a total value of C$34,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,395,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$160,101,839.25. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$114.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.00 per share, with a total value of C$632,500.00.

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Morguard Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSE MRC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$114.70. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Morguard Co. has a 12-month low of C$107.77 and a 12-month high of C$122.50.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$278.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors.

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