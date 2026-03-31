Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Sime Armoyan Buys 300 Shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Morguard logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard on March 31 at C$114.75, bringing his direct holdings to 1,395,223 shares (≈C$160.1M), a roughly 0.02% increase in ownership.
  • Armoyan also acquired 5,500 shares on March 17 at C$115.00 and 200 shares on March 30, signaling continued insider buying through March.
  • Morguard traded at C$114.70 (12‑month range C$107.77–C$122.50), has a market cap of C$1.22B and a low PE of 7.02, but a high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 128.26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$114.75 per share, with a total value of C$34,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,395,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$160,101,839.25. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 30th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$114.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,950.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.00 per share, with a total value of C$632,500.00.

Morguard Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSE MRC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$114.70. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Morguard Co. has a 12-month low of C$107.77 and a 12-month high of C$122.50.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$278.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 26.1506276 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Morguard Right Now?

Before you consider Morguard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morguard wasn't on the list.

While Morguard currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines