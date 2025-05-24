Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.2%

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Simply Good Foods's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

