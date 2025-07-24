Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.65. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims Metal Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sims Metal Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sims Metal Management Stock Up 10.7%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

