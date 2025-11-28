Free Trial
Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Singapore Telecommunications logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Singapore Telecommunications gapped down before trading Friday, opening at $35.00 versus the prior close of $36.67; the stock last traded at $36.42 on a volume of 7,146 shares.
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($33.98) and 200‑day ($32.26) simple moving averages, while the company shows moderate leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.39) and near‑neutral liquidity (quick ratio 0.94, current ratio 0.98).
  • Singtel operates across multiple segments—including Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS and Digital InfraCo—providing mobile, fixed, ICT, cloud and managed services with a focus on digital, data and platform capabilities.
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.67, but opened at $35.00. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 7,146 shares changing hands.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.4%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Read More

