Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.4%

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:SGAPY Get Free Report ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.67, but opened at $35.00. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 7,146 shares changing hands.

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

