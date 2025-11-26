Free Trial
Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Up 0.8% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Sino Biopharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Key Points

  • Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical rose 0.8% to $0.8721 during mid‑day trading, but volume was extremely light at 202 shares (down ~92% versus the 2,460 average), indicating low liquidity.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average ($0.95) but slightly above its 200‑day moving average ($0.85), implying short‑term weakness with some longer‑term support.
  • Sino Biopharmaceutical is a China‑based R&D pharmaceutical conglomerate with a broad portfolio of oncology, liver disease and respiratory medicines marketed under multiple brands.
Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.8721 and last traded at $0.8721. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8654.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sino Biopharmaceutical Right Now?

Before you consider Sino Biopharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sino Biopharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Sino Biopharmaceutical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

