Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Sino Land gapped down premarket Friday, opening at $6.25 after closing at $6.7050, with just 172 shares traded at the last print.
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day SMA of $6.55 but above its 200-day SMA of $5.91, suggesting short-term weakness while remaining above the longer-term average.
  • Sino Land is a property investment and development company operating in property sales, rentals, management, hotel operations, securities investments and financing, with a portfolio of malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.
Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.7050, but opened at $6.25. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 172 shares traded.

Sino Land Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

