Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Sino Land Price Performance

Sino Land Co. ( OTCMKTS:SNLAY Get Free Report ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.7050, but opened at $6.25. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 172 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

