Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 2% to C$0.51 (intraday high C$0.52) while trading volume fell about 78% to ~78,700 shares versus an average of 360,296.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$191.26 million, a negative P/E of -17.00, and is trading below its 50‑day (C$0.56) and 200‑day (C$0.60) moving averages.
  • Sintana Energy is a Toronto‑based petroleum and natural gas explorer with five onshore and offshore exploration licences in Namibia and Colombia’s Magdalena Basin.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sintana Energy.

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 78,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 360,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

