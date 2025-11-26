Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 2% - Here's What Happened

Get Sintana Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Sintana Energy Inc. ( CVE:SEI Get Free Report )'s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 78,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 360,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

