Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $4,212,726.82 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Director Peter Thompson sold 94,583 shares on Nov. 24 at an average price of $44.54, totaling $4,212,726.82, trimming his stake by 2.55% to 3,610,376 shares (~$160.8M).
  • Sionna shares traded down 1.1% to $43.79 (near a 12‑month high of $45) and the company reported Q3 EPS of -$0.46, beating estimates of -$0.52; market capitalization is about $1.95 billion.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive, with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40, ranging from sell to strong‑buy among firms.
Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 94,583 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $4,212,726.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,610,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,806,147.04. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SION traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 179,798 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,671. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SION shares. Jones Trading began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

