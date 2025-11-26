Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Sells $71,184.00 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $71,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,025,458.14. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 11,890 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $530,294.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,583 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $4,212,726.82.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

SION traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. 179,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,671. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SION has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

