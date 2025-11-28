Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 3.9% - Should You Sell?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 25,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 223,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SION shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $4,212,726.82. Following the sale, the director owned 3,610,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $160,806,147.04. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 311,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $12,284,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,684,746.50. This represents a 58.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,613,677 shares of company stock valued at $58,533,707. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

