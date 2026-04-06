Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 54,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 298,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 3.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,494,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,798,480. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 311,906 shares of company stock worth $12,759,732 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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