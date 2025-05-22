Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 62,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,803. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.17).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

