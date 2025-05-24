SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.2%

SiriusPoint stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiriusPoint

In other news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,494,149.90. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. The trade was a 30.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiriusPoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

