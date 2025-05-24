SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,879,351 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 506.4% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,940,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 1,620,579 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $18,911,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 976,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

