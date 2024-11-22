Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Get TSLX alerts: Sign Up

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 371,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,791. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc NYSE: TSLX is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sixth Street Specialty Lending, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sixth Street Specialty Lending wasn't on the list.

While Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here