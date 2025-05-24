Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.55 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc NYSE: TSLX is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

