Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 371,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc NYSE: TSLX is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

