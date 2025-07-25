Free Trial
→ HIDDEN IN THE BOOK OF GENESIS… (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
SJM logo with Consumer Discretionary background

Key Points

  • SJM Holdings Ltd. shares experienced a gap up, opening at $0.39 after closing at $0.34, with a trading volume of 100 shares.
  • Goldman Sachs recently maintained a "neutral" rating on SJM shares, indicating cautious optimism within Wall Street analysts.
  • The company's financial metrics show a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.47, suggesting potential liquidity concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Shares of SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.39. SJM shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SJM in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

SJM Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About SJM

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SJM Right Now?

Before you consider SJM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SJM wasn't on the list.

While SJM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines