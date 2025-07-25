SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of SJM Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SJMHF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.39. SJM shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 100 shares.

Get SJM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SJM in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

SJM Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SJM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SJM wasn't on the list.

While SJM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here