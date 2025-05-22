Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Kyle Christopher Foster Sells 1,475 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Christopher Foster sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total transaction of C$25,635.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$11,696.74. This represents a 68.67% decrease in their position.

Kyle Christopher Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Kyle Christopher Foster sold 837 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$13,077.87.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

SKE stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.65. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.61 and a 1 year high of C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

