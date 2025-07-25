Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Down 7.4% - Here's What Happened

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $14.89. 161,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 403,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company's stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

