Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Skeena Resources' stock hit a new 52-week high of C$29.23 (last C$29.06), trading up about 6.3% with roughly 61,976 shares changing hands after a prior close of C$27.59.
  • Multiple analysts have raised ratings and targets—TD Securities to C$35 (buy), CIBC to C$36 and Desjardins to "moderate buy"—leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Buy" but a consensus target of C$27.40.
  • Skeena is a Canadian explorer focused on the Golden Triangle and the Eskay Creek project with a market cap of C$3.55 billion; it has a negative P/E (-29.94), a debt/equity of 19.27 and a current ratio of 1.87, indicating it is not currently profitable.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Skeena Resources.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.23 and last traded at C$29.06, with a volume of 61976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.40.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 6.3%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

