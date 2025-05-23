Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 11.9% - Here's What Happened

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 567,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 337,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 13.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

