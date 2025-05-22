Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

