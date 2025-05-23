SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 134,049 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $1,261,401.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,026,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,762,028.03. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.03. 637,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,738. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company's stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 658,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

