SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Raymond James Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI raised shares of SkyWest from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $124.25.

SKYW stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 320,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $979.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,404.32. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,919 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $131,572,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,732 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SkyWest by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $37,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company's stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

