SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of SL Green Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:SLG opened at $55.54 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

