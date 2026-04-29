Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Sells $2,920,680.58 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 154,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,920,680.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,762,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $696,277,583.20. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruce Lucas sold 191,276 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $3,680,150.24.

On Monday, April 27th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,559,375.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,307,975.25.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruce Lucas sold 190,836 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,442,681.44.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruce Lucas sold 259,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $4,675,942.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 273,702 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $4,956,743.22.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruce Lucas sold 121,414 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,186,666.14.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruce Lucas sold 114,077 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,053,386.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,469,285.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Bruce Lucas sold 135,376 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,448,951.84.

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Slide Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ SLDE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Slide Insurance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLDE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Texas Capital raised Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLDE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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