Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Sells $363,963.08 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 18,917 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $363,963.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,323,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,945.20. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Shannon Lucas sold 15,251 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $288,853.94.

On Monday, April 27th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $253,125.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,676 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $228,265.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $340,486.96.

On Monday, April 13th, Shannon Lucas sold 25,621 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $462,459.05.

On Thursday, April 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,069 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $490,219.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $216,264.08.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $203,094.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $244,215.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $242,207.01.

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Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Slide Insurance stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 5,351,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SLDE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Texas Capital raised shares of Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLDE

Key Headlines Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 49.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company's stock worth $70,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,819 shares of the company's stock worth $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 354,321 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Slide Insurance by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,250,000 after buying an additional 380,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at $33,063,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in Slide Insurance by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 986,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,218,000 after buying an additional 330,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Further Reading

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