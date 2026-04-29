Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Shannon Lucas Sells 15,251 Shares

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 15,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $288,853.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,342,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,264.18. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,917 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $363,963.08.

On Monday, April 27th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $253,125.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,676 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $228,265.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $340,486.96.

On Monday, April 13th, Shannon Lucas sold 25,621 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $462,459.05.

On Thursday, April 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,069 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $490,219.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $216,264.08.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $203,094.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $244,215.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $242,207.01.

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Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slide Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDE. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLDE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Texas Capital upgraded Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Slide Insurance

Slide Insurance News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Further Reading

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