Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Insider Sells $895,935.04 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 44,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $895,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,025. The trade was a 97.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Paul Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $211,162.50.

On Monday, April 20th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $218,137.50.

On Thursday, April 16th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 8,750 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $166,250.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 10,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $213,862.50.

Get Slide Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Slide Insurance Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ SLDE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLDE. Barclays lifted their price target on Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Texas Capital upgraded Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research cut Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLDE

Slide Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the company's stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Slide Insurance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,502 shares of the company's stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Slide Insurance by 1,617.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Slide Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Slide Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Slide Insurance currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here