Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 25th

AEye, Sharplink Gaming, Spring Valley Acquisition, Mill City Ventures III, Opendoor Technologies, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and Coursera are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and less established than mid- or large-cap companies, their shares often offer higher growth potential but also carry greater volatility and risk. Investors may include small caps in a portfolio to diversify and seek above-average returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AEye (LIDR)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 315,522,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.36.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. 43,378,257 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691,536. The stock's 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.03. 17,648,622 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Shares of MCVT traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 91,323,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,690. Mill City Ventures III has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of OPEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 203,767,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,293,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Opendoor Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

NASDAQ:TSLS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,695,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,995. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Coursera (COUR)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

NYSE:COUR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,763,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,060. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.36.

