Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Smart Sand Trading Up 0.3%

SND traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 14,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,679 shares of the company's stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Smart Sand by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,974 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 16.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 824,744 shares of the company's stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company's stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

