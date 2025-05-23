SmartRent FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Colliers Securities

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT - Free Report) - Analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SmartRent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for SmartRent's current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SmartRent's FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get SmartRent alerts: Sign Up

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SmartRent

SmartRent Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $0.82 on Friday. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $154.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

SmartRent announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Dorman bought 125,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,958. This represents a 119.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Shane Paladin purchased 43,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $49,999.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.26. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SmartRent by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company's stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company's products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SmartRent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SmartRent wasn't on the list.

While SmartRent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here