Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMID opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Smith-Midland has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMID. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,784,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company's stock.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

